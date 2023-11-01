Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,554 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

