Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,024 Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MINV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINV opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

