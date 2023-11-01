Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 652,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,319,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,062 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 130,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMJ opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

