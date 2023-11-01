Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

