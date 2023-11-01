Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

