Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $469.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.88 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

