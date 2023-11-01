Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

BATS:IFRA opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

