Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 150.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

D opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $70.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.