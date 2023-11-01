Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

