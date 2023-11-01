Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $66.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

