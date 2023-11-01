Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

