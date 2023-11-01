Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,162 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

About American Electric Power



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

