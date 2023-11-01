Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,609 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

