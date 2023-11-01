Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,885,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.