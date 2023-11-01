Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLB opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,466 shares of company stock worth $7,217,712 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.