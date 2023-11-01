Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.52 and its 200 day moving average is $254.93. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

