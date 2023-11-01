Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $450.09 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.48 and its 200 day moving average is $454.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

