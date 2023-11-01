Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

