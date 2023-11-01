Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

