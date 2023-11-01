ARC Resources (ARX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$22.31 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The stock has a market cap of C$13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.83.

View Our Latest Report on ARX

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.