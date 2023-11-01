Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of ADM opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

