Ares Management Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $49,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

