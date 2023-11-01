Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03), with a volume of 515827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Ariana Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

