Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of APAM opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

