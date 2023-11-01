Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $818.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.59. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.