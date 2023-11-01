Aterian (ATER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Aterian has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 103.36%. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aterian Price Performance
Aterian stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Aterian has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
