Aterian (ATER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Aterian has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 103.36%. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aterian Price Performance

Aterian stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Aterian has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 4,201.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

