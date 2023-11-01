Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

AY opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 129.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 292,737 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

