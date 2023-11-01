Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) to Issue None Dividend of $0.20

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,409,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984. 82.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

