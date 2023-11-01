Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $447.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

