Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,558 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $167.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

