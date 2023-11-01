Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,053 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 1.30% of Vince worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vince by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vince by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,233,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNCE opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Vince Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

