Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 455.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

