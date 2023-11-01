Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $672,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,199,000.

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

