Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $12,140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 712,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,243,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,008 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.4 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -322.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.