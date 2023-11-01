Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,917 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 144.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 107.6% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 61.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 612,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,495,000 after buying an additional 232,516 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 529,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $47,246,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

