Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.