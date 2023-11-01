Atria Investments Inc Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PLD opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.