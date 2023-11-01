Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,709 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

