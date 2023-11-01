Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,709 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
VYMI stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.