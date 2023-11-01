Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,631 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

