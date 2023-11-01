Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,662 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

