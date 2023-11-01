Atria Investments Inc Sells 97 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $368.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.87. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $278.76 and a 1-year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

