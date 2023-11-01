Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

