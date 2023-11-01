Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML stock opened at $598.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $610.57 and a 200 day moving average of $661.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $437.12 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.30%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

