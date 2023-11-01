Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 51,627 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,627 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

ICF opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

