ATS (ATS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect ATS to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.03 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATS Price Performance

ATS stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. ATS has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth $230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth $474,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

