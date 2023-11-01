authID (AUID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 1,148.00% and a negative net margin of 7,626.66%.

Get authID alerts:

authID Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. authID has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $132,835.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,290.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUID. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in authID by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 939,476 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of authID by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in authID by 353.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.