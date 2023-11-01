Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 209.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $212.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.10.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

