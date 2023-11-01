Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 14,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

