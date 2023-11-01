Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
NYSE:AWX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.28.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
