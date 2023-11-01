Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.28.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.