Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

